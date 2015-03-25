 
Forest Green 3-2 Crewe - 18-Nov-2017 : Match Report

18 November 2017 05:40
Alex Iacovitti scores dramatic late winner as Forest Green edge Crewe

Alex Iacovitti forced in an injury-time winner as Forest Green beat Crewe 3-2 in a rain-soaked and ill-tempered clash.

The defender was on hand to lash in after a far-post scramble from a corner in the second minute of added time to make the home side's late surge pay.

Rovers had been on the front foot but went behind in the 14th minute as George Cooper's swinging delivery from the right was headed home by Chris Porter from close range.

Forest Green had all of the ball but lacked punch in the final third until Dale Bennett's far-post cross was pushed towards goal by Scott Laird with Christian Doidge on hand to divert over deceived keeper Dave Richards a minute before half-time.

Crewe led for a second time when Cooper's cross was played back across goal by Perry Ng and Jordan Bowery bundled over the line in the 53rd minute.

Forest Green's second-half substitutions seemed to turn the tide and Doidge levelled eight minutes from the end, turning in substitute Dan Wishart's ball back in after Doidge had hit the post.

And the New Lawn erupted when Crewe twice failed to clear and Iacovitti made no mistake with a wild swing of the boot.

Source: PA

