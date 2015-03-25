 
Forest Green 2-0 Morecambe - 28-Oct-2017 : Match Report

28 October 2017 05:42
Forest Green see off Morecambe to move above fellow strugglers

Forest Green leapfrogged Morecambe to surge out of the bottom two as goals in each half from Keanu Marsh-Brown and Scott Laird made it three wins on the spin for Mark Cooper's side.

Rovers ended a five-game losing sequence at the New Lawn to post only their second win at home and their first since August.

Morecambe started brightly and came close to opening the scoring on 30 seconds when Vadaine Oliver burst through to be denied by Rovers' Chelsea loanee keeper Brad Collins.

Rovers' Jack Fitzwater cleared Aaron McGowan's ball off the line as the Shrimps turned the screw.

Marsh-Brown broke the first-half stalemate on 31 minutes when he exchanged passes with Isaiah Osbourne to lift the ball over the advancing Barry Roche.

Roche was forced off in the 63rd minute after colliding with his own post in the first half and replacement Daniel Nizic's first duty just sixty seconds later was to pick the ball out of the net from a skidding Laird free-kick.

