Forest Green 0-4 Newport County - 14-Oct-2017 : Match Report

14 October 2017 05:48
Newport ease past struggling Forest Green

Padraig Amond fired Newport into the League Two play-offs as they blitzed struggling Forest Green in a 4-0 win at the New Lawn.

The striker bagged a first-half brace to put the Welsh side in control at the break before defender Scot Bennett and forward Shaun McCoulsky complete the comfortable victory.

Amond was in the right place to nudge County ahead after 15 minutes after Matt Dolan's corner was headed back across goal by Scot Bennett.

The Irish striker grabbed his second in the 41st minute when forward Frank Nouble rolled Forest Green defender Mark Roberts on the edge of the box.

Rovers had to wait until the 43rd minute for their first chance as Welshman Christian Doidge nodded wide against his hometown club.

Newport should have put the game to bed on 53 minutes when Amond directed a free header wide from close range in search of his hat-trick.

However, Newport made certain of the points with 12 minutes left when Bennett smashed home from close range before substitute McCoulsky headed a fourth with his first touch of the match, from a Dan Butler cross in the 86th minutes.

Source: PA

