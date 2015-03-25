Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

David Luiz's future makes the papers for a second day in a row, with the Daily Express reporting that Arsenal are considering making a move for the 30-year-old defender. It follows reports in the Daily Mail that Real Madrid and Juventus are looking at taking on the Brazilian in the January transfer window, following reports of a fallout with manager Antonio Conte after a defeat to Roma in the Champions League in October.

Following from yesterday's reports that Wilfried Zaha could be heading to Stamford Bridge, the Daily Mirror says that Manchester City and Arsenal are joining the hunt to snare the forward from Crystal Palace, who has a price tag of around Â£40million.

Inter Milan are said to be interested in signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United, the Daily Mail reports. The Armenian has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and the club will ask for at least Â£35million for the midfielder, the paper said. But the Independent reports that Borussia Dortmund are interested in bringing the 28-year-old back to his former club

Danny Ings and Harry Arter are in the sights of West Ham, claims the Daily Star. David Moyes will look to land Arter from Bournemouth for Â£15million and bring Ings in from Liverpool as a replacement for Andre Ayew.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been linked to a number of top European clubs in recent months, but the Daily Mirror reports that he has signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund keeping him at the German side until 2021.

Social media round-up

@DailyStar_Sport: #liverpoolFC alerted: Brazil star Alex Teixeira put on transfer list by Fabio Capello

@TeleFootball: Mikel Arteta lined up as future Arsenal manager as Gunners plan for life after Arsene Wenger

Players to watch

Eden Hazard: Real Madrid are in "advanced negotiations" to bring the 26-year-old Chelsea playmaker to the Bernabeu, according to Diario Gol.

John Obi Mikel: The 30-year-old, who has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with Everton, has said he is happy at Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda.

