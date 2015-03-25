 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Football rumours from the media

08 December 2017 08:30

What the papers say

Sam Allardyce is plotting a £60million bid for Borussia Dortmund forward PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG, the Daily Mirror reports. Everton’s new manager is said to view the Gabon international, 28, as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian left for Manchester United in July for £75m.

GARETH BALE may be back in the Premier League for next season after Real Madrid president Florentino Perez agreed to a transfer, according to reports. The Daily Express says reports in Spanish media claim a move back to the UK is seen as a best course of action for the Welsh winger.

Gareth Bale
Could Real Madrid star Gareth Bale be on his way back to the Premier League? (John Walton/EMPICS)

Chelsea are plotting to upset Barcelona and snatch Gremio rising star ARTHUR, the Metro reports. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp, although in the absence of a deal so far the Blues could still grab him.

Liverpool forward DANNY INGS has received admiring glances from at least four Premier League clubs considering a January loan offer, The Guardian reports. West Ham, Crystal Palace, Stoke and Newcastle are tipped to make a move for Ings in the new year.

Arsenal are closing in on completing a free transfer deal for Schalke midfielder LEON GORETZKA, The Sun reports. Arsene Wenger may have to fight off competition from a number of top European clubs, including Manchester United and City, however the Gunners are reportedly confident they will come out on top in the race to sign the 22-year-old Germany international.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

LEON BAILEY: Chelsea are eyeing a £20million swoop for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jamaican winger, 20, according to The Sun.

SCOTT MCTOMINAY: The 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder has been backed as a future Reds captain by his former coach, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Scott McTominay
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay (Martin Rickett/PA)

DIEGO JOTA: Wolves are ready to offer the Portuguese 21-year-old a permanent contract in January following a successful period on loan from Real Madrid, according to the Express and Star.

Source: By Press Association Sport staff

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.