Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to fight it out to sign West Brom captain Jonny Evans in January, the Daily Telegraph reports. Both Premier League clubs are said to be poised to make offers, while new Albion boss Alan Pardew is said to be considering which players he can sell in order to bring in new talent. The Gunners, City and Leicester all failed with summer bids for the Northern Ireland international, who the Baggies value at over £30million. However, the club reportedly plan to offer him a new contract and Pardew is keen to sit down with Evans after being appointed on a deal until 2020 on Wednesday.

Jonny Evans joined West Brom from Manchester United in 2015 (Nigel French/PA)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has approached Manchester United to express an interest in Luke Shaw, although the Reds’ £20million asking price is too much for the Magpies, The Sun reports. United are said to be willing to sell Shaw for a reduced fee – having paid £27million for him when he moved from Southampton in 2014. Benitez, who is said to want to sign a new left-back in January, may have to stump up to bag Shaw as Turkish giants Fenerbahce are also said to have made inquiries.

Uncertainty continues to hang over the future of Emre Can at Liverpool amid reports of a contract dispute with Kop chiefs. The Germany midfielder looks increasingly likely to leave the Reds when his current deal runs out in the summer, reports the Liverpool Echo, with Juventus a possible destination.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is out of contract next summer (Peter Byrne/PA)

Barcelona are to offer Arsenal the opportunity to swap Mesut Ozil for Arda Turan in a part exchange, according to the Daily Star. Although Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has said he expects the midfielder to stay at the Emirates beyond the January transfer window unless “something unbelievable” happens, the Germany international is out of contract in the summer and letting him walk away a free agent would mean Arsenal losing out on the chance to recoup any of the reported £43million they spent on him in 2013. Meanwhile, Turkey playmaker Turan has reportedly fallen out of favour with Nou Camp boss Ernesto Valverde.

Arsenal news round-up: Turan swap, Ozil to Chelsea, Sanchez update #AFChttps://t.co/jhX1cClSZG — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) December 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Barca’s LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid may see approaches from several Premier League clubs for striker Kevin Gameiro, The Sun reports. The France international, who joined Atletico from Sevilla in July 2016 for a reported £28million, is said to have attracted the attention of Totenham, Newcastle and Everton. A lack of time on the pitch may increase the likelihood of the 30-year-old moving on, although the British clubs may have to offer significant sums in order to satisfy Atletico’s money men.

Kevin Gameiro is been linked with a move to the Premier League (Nick Potts/EMPICS)

Social media round-up

Pochettino wants surprise Prem midfielder in January https://t.co/fwl5hrYWaB pic.twitter.com/Z24joKfzCy — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 30, 2017

Chelsea and Tottenham target Richarlison offered to AC Milan – report #CFC #THFC https://t.co/UHJ9ULwlFj — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) December 1, 2017

Barcelona set to 'launch bid for Willian' if they fail to land Philippe Coutinho in January transfer window https://t.co/DH4FhepTf8 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 30, 2017

Players to watch

Yannick Toure: Newcastle are watching the Young Boys striker, 17, who was born in Senegal but now has a Swiss passport and plays for the country’s youth team, the Daily Mail reports.

Joe Nuttall: The 20-year-old Blackburn striker and former Manchester City youth product is being tracked by a number of Premier League and Championship clubs, according to TeamTalk.

Source: By Press Association Sport staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.