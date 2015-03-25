Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Alan Pardew is set to take over at West Brom (Nick Potts/PA)

Efforts continue at Goodison Park to bring Sam Allardyce in to steady the ship, the Daily Mail reports. Everton bosses are said to have invited the former England manager for further talks after he snubbed their advances earlier in November. Allardyce reportedly caught wind that, despite the Toffees’ overtures, the club’s hierarchy were really interested in Watford boss Marco Silva. Everton chiefs are now reported to have conceded defeat in their attempts to bring in the Portuguese manager. However, following continued losses, Everton are likely to be keen to replace caretaker manager David Unsworth, who stepped in following the sacking of Ronald Koeman in October.

West Brom are expected to confirm Alan Pardew is their new manager in the next 24 hours, according to The Sun. The former Crystal Palace boss revealed he had held talks with Albion officials, who are reported to have offered him a £1million bonus if he keeps them in the Premier League. Interim manager Gary Megson will oversee proceedings against Newcastle on Tuesday night – with Pardew expected to be in the stands ahead of an announcement after the game.

Chelsea may have the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, according to the Daily Mirror. The Blues and a number of other clubs are said to have been put on notice that the Gabon international will be up for grabs during the winter transfer season. The 28-year-old’s relationship with the Bundesliga side is said to have broken down, although he has scored 17 times in 19 games so far this season.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is said to be demanding a golden hello if he is to sign for Barcelona in January, the Daily Mirror reports. Spanish media report that the Germany international is pushing for a sizeable signing on bonus to secure his services and talks have taken place between club representatives and his people. Because Ozil, 29, is out of contract at the Emirates in summer Barca may be able to seal the deal for a reported £30million sum.

Jose Mourinho is after four left-footed players in the transfer window to balance his side’s attack, the Manchester Evening News reports. Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, injured Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale and Arsenal’s Ozil are said to be on the £200 million target list. Should they go for all four it would eclipse their record £152 million spend under Louis van Gall in 2014. Mourinho has expressed reservations over the lack of creativity in his squad, although left players Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Ashley Young have played well.

Social media round-up

Tottenham are interested in Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon (EMPICS Sport)

@TheSunFootball Tottenham announce their latest target

@IndyFootball Everton reconsider Sam Allardyce after failure to lure Marco Silva

Players to watch

Borussia Dortmund ‘target Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes’ in surprise January swoop https://t.co/nFw4zjctzz — MAN UTD NEWS ⚽️ (@SirAlexStand) November 28, 2017

Angel Gomes: The 17-year-old Manchester United midfielder is said to be a target for Borussia Dortmund after deal talks at Old Trafford stalled, The Sun reports.

Kurtis Cumberbatch: The 22-year-old Harrow Borough midfielder is being chased by a string of clubs including Brentford, Bolton, Oxford, Northampton and Bristol Rovers after attracting attention from Nottingham Forrest, the Daily Star reports.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.