Football rumours from the media

16 November 2017 08:27

What the papers say

Real Betis are reportedly looking to make a bid for Arsenal star Jack Wilshere. According to the Sun, the LaLiga club have made contact with Wilshere and his representatives, and believe they are close to convincing the 25-year-old midfielder to make the move.

Arsenal could be keen to sign Marouane Fellaini when his deal with Manchester United expires at the end of the season, the Daily Express reports. The paper says the 29-year-old is keen to move on, and that several clubs in the Premier League and across Europe could join the chase for his signature, including the Gunners. However, the Mirror reports that United are optimistic they will be able to come to an arrangement over a contract extension with the Belgium midfielder.

Everton have failed in another attempt to hire Marco Silva as their new manager, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says Watford were offered £10 million by their fellow Premier League club to release Silva from his two-year contract, but have once again insisted they will not consider any offers.

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to make a bid for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud. The Mirror reports on claims in Germany that the side is looking to sign the striker as a back-up to Robert Lewandowski.

Watford’s Stefano Okaka is being chased by a host of Ligue 1 sides, according to the Sun. The 28-year-old, who has struggled for match action with the Hornets, could be on the move in the January transfer window.

Players to watch

Pablo Mari: The Manchester City defender is being watched by several Premier League clubs, the Daily Mail reports. The 24-year-old Spaniard has been captaining Dutch side NAC Breda while on loan there, and the paper says several sides are showing an interest in snapping him up for a bargain price in January.

Carlos Soler: Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Valencia starlet during the January transfer window. According to the Independent, Jose Mourinho has been impressed by the 20-year-old and is keen to sign a midfielder due to the injury woes of Paul Pogba.

