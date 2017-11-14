Football rumours from the media

 
14 November 2017 07:54

Atletico Madrid contacted Mesut Ozil and offered the Arsenal star a return to Spain next summer, the Sun reports. Atletico boss Diego Simeone is looking to offer the Germany international – a former Real Madrid player – a deal of around £200,000 a week, with a huge signing-on fee as a free agent at the end of the season, the paper says.

West Brom have revived their interest in Fenerbahce midfielder Josef de Souza, the Daily Mail says. Albion had offered £10.6million for the 28-year-old Brazilian in the summer, but the deal stalled. The paper claims De Souza could still be a target for Tony Pulis, who is under pressure following a disappointing start to the season.

Gareth Bale currently has a leg injury
Gareth Bale has struggled with injuries at Real Madrid (Nick Potts/Empics)

Real Madrid have lost patience with injury-prone Gareth Bale, according to reports in Spain. Newspaper AS reports the European champions are looking to replace him next season, with Kylian Mbappe top of their wish list.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is reportedly being eyed up for the vacant Scotland manager’s job, as well as the top job at Rangers. Following the disappointment of Northern Ireland missing out on next summer’s World Cup, the Telegraph claims that O’Neill has apparently sparked interest among both sides.

Could Michael O'Neill be heading to Rangers?
Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is a man in demand (Nick Potts/PA)

Watford have told Everton they will not entertain any approach for manager Marco Silva, according to the Mirror. The paper says the Toffees made contact with Watford on Monday, but were told owner Gino Pozzo had no interest in considering any offer.

Marco Asensio is a reported target for Manchester United
Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio is a star of the future (Nick Potts/PA)

Marco Asensio: Manchester United could break their own transfer record by signing the Real Madrid star in a £177 million deal, the Daily Mail reports. The 21-year-old is said to have caught the eye of Jose Mourinho, with suggestions he could be paid £461,000 a week to make the move. The current transfer fee record for United was set by the signing of Paul Pogba for £89m in 2016.

Richarlison: Tottenham are keeping a close eye on the Watford starlet, according to the Mirror. The 20-year-old Brazilian has been one of the standout stars since moving to Vicarage Road in the summer. The paper says Spurs scouts have been regulars at Watford games this season.

