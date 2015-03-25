 
Football rumours from the media

13 November 2017 08:23

What the papers say

Fernando Torres is eyeing a return to the Premier League and could be interested in signing for Newcastle or Southampton, according to the Mirror. Representatives for the 33-year-old striker have let his desire to leave Atletico on loan in January be known to Magpies manager Rafa Benitez and Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino, the paper claims.

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly joined the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. The Mirror reports that Germany star Can, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has already caught the eye of Italian giants Juventus, but the Serie A outfit could now face serious competition from Dortmund who are keen to get him on a free transfer next summer.

Britain Soccer Champions League
Emre Can is wanted by Borussia Dortmund (Rui Vieira/AP)

Manchester United want to sell England left-back Luke Shaw for £20 million in January, the Times reports. Turkish side Fenerbahce have expressed an interest in taking the 22-year-old on loan, but United want to offload him on a permanent basis, preferably in January, the paper says.

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is being chased by three Italian clubs, according to reports in Italy. The Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper claims the Italy international, who has not managed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford, is wanted by Juventus, Napoli and Roma.

Crystal Palace v West Ham United – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Wilfried Zaha has been picked out as a possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has reportedly earmarked Wilfried Zaha as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez. The Sun reports that Wenger is ready to launch a £35 million bid for the Crystal Palace winger.

Social round-up

Players to watch

Morgan Gibbs-White: Liverpool are ready to fork out £5 million for the 17-year-old Wolves midfielder, according to the Sun. The teenager, who was part of the England Under-17s team to be crowned world champions last month, has sparked interest from Tottenham and Arsenal too, the paper says.

Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Bet365 Stadium
Morgan Gibbs-White has caught the eye of Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nabil Fekir: Arsenal will face competition from Real Madrid to sign the France international, according to the Sun. Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly been watching the 24-year-old, who plays for French giants Lyon, for some time. Barcelona and Juventus are also said to be interested in Fekir.

Source: By PA Sport staff

