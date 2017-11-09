Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

looks set to return to his boyhood club when his contract runs out with Manchester City in 2019, the Mirror says. The club’s record goal scorer said “the idea was always to go back to Independiente” in two years’ time, the paper reports. But for now, the 29-year-old appears happy to focus on winning titles for City and boss Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United executives fear boss Jose Mourinho may leave the club in the summer rather than risk being left behind by rivals City, according to the Sun. The manager would most likely move to Paris St Germain after his time at Old Trafford, the paper says, with the 54-year-old’s representatives rumoured to have already held talks with the French club.

Jose Mourinho gave his thoughts on our strong start to the season in yesterday's press conference: https://t.co/W3IARiHUY6 pic.twitter.com/L1zUbWLS40 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2017

‘ impressive form at Manchester City looks set to be rewarded with a £100,000-a-week contract, the Daily Mail reports. The 20-year-old joined the club in a deal worth £27 million and has gone on to score nine goals in 16 games this season. His agent is said to be in Manchester for talks on the possible pay rise less than a year after the Brazilian striker arrived at the Ethiad Stadium.

Chelsea are looking at their options for the January transfer window, with Juventus’ Alex Sandro and Everton’s Ross Barkley tipped to be the main targets, the Daily Mirror reports. The club showed interest in both players during the summer but with Barkley’s contract soon coming to an end with the Toffees, a bidding war could open up.

Could Juventus’ Alex Sandro be heading to the Premier League? (Mike Egerton/Empics)

Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo is on the radar of Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old currently plays at Gremio and a good run of form saw him make Brazil’s squad last month. But United may face competition, with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona also reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Social round-up

@talkSPORT – Antoine Griezmann’s future in doubt and Manchester United could pounce in January

@The SunFootball – Ex-Chelsea star talks up Man United move

Players to watch

Nabil Fekir has been linked with a move to Arsenal (Martin Rickett/Empics)

: The forward has expressed an interest in playing in the Premier League following speculation of a move to Arsenal, reports Metro. The Lyon player said Spain and England offer the “most attractive” leagues, the paper says, and the Gunners could soon be looking for a replacement for Alexis Sanchez amid rumours he could leave the club in the summer.: Chelsea are said to have made a bid to sign 17-year-old Hamburg striker, according to reports in Germany. By next summer, there will be just one year remaining on the youngster’s contract, but the Blues could face a battle with Arsenal and Tottenham, who are reportedly also interested in securing the player, according to Metro.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.