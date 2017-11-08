Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

With Juan Mata out of contract next summer, Real Madrid are poised to make an offer for the Manchester United midfielder, according to the Daily Express. The 29-year-old was left out of the team for United’s trip to Chelsea at the weekend, fuelling speculation the Spanish club could make a bid for their former youth player in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that Mata is one of up to five Premier League players Real are looking to target in the new year. Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez is said to be leading the list which also features Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera as well as Liverpool’s Emre Can. Real president Florentino Perez is reportedly looking to the bolster the squad after the loss to Tottenham and a slide in the LaLiga table.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is thought to be a target for Real Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA)

is keen to earn his place in the Manchester United squad rather than move to Fenerbahce, the Daily Mail reports. Despite not making the starting XI this season, the 22-year-old is reportedly looking to impress boss Jose Mourinho and remain in the north west, turning down any potential interest from the Turkish club in January, the paper says.

After showing an interest in Liverpool’s Danny Ings in the summer, Newcastle are again ready to swoop for the striker in the new year, the Daily Mail says. After suffering a number of injuries while with the Reds, the 25-year-old has not seen much first-team action under Jurgen Klopp. But after impressive performances with the under-23s, Newcastle are said to have put the player on their radar for a potential loan deal.

Danny Ings has struggled with injuries at Liverpool (John Walton/Empics)

Social round-up

could continue his career at Arsenal upon the condition he gets Jack Wilshere’s number-10 shirt, according to the Sun. The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer but could sign a new deal if Arsene Wenger gives him his favoured number and an increase to his £150,000-a-week salary, the paper says. A question mark remains over Wilshere’s future at the club, with the 25-year-old only starting in the Europa League and Carabao Cup games this season.

@TheSunFootball – Tammy Abraham reveals his main target in football

@MirrorFootball – PSG plan to sell star duo for £70m to avoid FFP sanctions

Players to watch

Bobby Reid has scored 10 goals for Bristol City this season (Daniel Hambury/Empics)

Bristol City’s Bobby Reid is seeing growing interest from four clubs, according to the TEAMtalk website. After an impressive 10 goals in 19 games in all competitions this season, Leicester, Brighton, Burnley and Middlesbrough are all said to be keen on the 24-year-old. But City will certainly try and keep their star man.

Monaco striker Stevan Jovetic could be returning to England if Southampton decide to make a move for the player in the new year, the Daily Mirror reports. Having previously starred in the Manchester City line-up, 27-year-old Jovetic is seen as an option to help end the Saints’ goal drought.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.