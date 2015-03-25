Football rumours from the media

 
03 November 2017 08:10

What the papers say

Chelsea have denied there has been a breakdown in the relationship between head coach Antonio Conte and club owner Roman Abramovich, The Sun reports. The Blues’ recent lacklustre performance fuelled speculation that the Italian’s job was on the line. However a club source told the newspaper that the pair are at least on speaking terms – they chatted when the billionaire visited Chelsea’s Surrey training ground recently.

Emre Can’s exit from Anfield is looking ever more likely after talks to renew his contract stalled, the Daily Mirror reports. The Germany international is said to want a pay increase, although it is too high for Liverpool’s pay structure limit of £75,000 for players of his calibre. Manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to keep the midfielder, although his representatives are said to be looking for a figure closer to Philippe Coutinho’s £160,000-a-week pay packet.

Tottenham may have to fight to keep Mauricio Pochettino from being snapped up by Real Madrid following Spurs’ 3-1 win over the Spanish giants, the Daily Mail reports. The Argentinian is reportedly the number one target to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real if the Frenchman fails to rally his squad. The Mail says Zidane faces a crisis and Pochettino is seen as a long-term solution at the Bernabeu.

Southampton may be welcoming back Luke Shaw in January as his unhappy stint at Manchester United continues, the Daily Mirror reports. The shock move may see the Saints sell England left-back Ryan Bertrand to Manchester City when the new year transfer period opens. Fellow Three Lions defender Shaw, 22, has played no Premier League games this season despite fully recovering from ankle surgery.

United are prepared to break their own rules to hang on to Marouane Fellaini, The Sun reports. The Red Devils are said to be willing to offer an extended contract over the normal one-year limit applied to players over 30 to keep the Belgium national at Old Trafford. Fellaini, who turns 30 on November 22, could be offered a two-year deal – and would reportedly be allowed to maintain his £130,000-a-week wages.

Social round-up

@DExpress_Sport: Jose Mourinho has held talks with Benfica’s president regarding goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

@BBCSport: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly already decided to sack manager Antonio Conte.

Players to watch

Goncalo Guedes Paris St Germain’s 20-year-old winger is unsure if he has a future at the French giants after being loaned to Valencia, ESPN reports.

Charly Musonda Midfielder tells Chelsea he wants to leave in January as his frustration over lack of opportunities grows, according to the Daily Mirror.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

