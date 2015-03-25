 
  1. Football
  2. Arsenal

Football rumours from the media

01 November 2017 07:28

What the papers say

Arsenal will have to compete with several other clubs, including Barcelona, to secure Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar in a summer deal, according to reports. The Spanish giants, along with Premier League clubs said to include Liverpool, are poised to go for the France international, says the Daily Telegraph. The Gunners launched a failed £90million bid in August, the collapse of which meant Manchester City’s £60million attempted purchase of Alexis Sanchez also fell through.

Chelsea are to offer midfielder Cesc Fabregas a new deal in the hope of beating off any advances from former manager Jose Mourinho, according to The Times. The Spain international has around a year and a half left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, where he joined in 2014 for around £30million. Manchester United have reportedly been monitoring Fabregas, 30, as an alternative target to Mesut Ozil, whose Arsenal contract expires in the summer.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick is to snub any January advances from other Premier League clubs in a show of loyalty to his manager, the Metro reports. Mourinho is willing to keep the 36-year-old on, despite only making one appearance so far this season.

Arsenal and Chelsea are tracking RB Leipzig keeper Peter Gulasci as a potential target, The Sun reports. The former Liverpool goalkeeper has impressed after joining the Bundesliga side in 2015 and could be offered a return to the Premier League in January.

Another Leipzig performer, Dayot Upamecano, may also make a January move to Britain if Mourinho follows through with a plan reported in the Daily Express. The French 19-year-old central defender already has several years of experience in top-flight football. As a result AC Milan are also said to have him in their sights.

Social round-up

Players to watch

Yusuf Yazici: The 20-year-old Trabzonspor attacker has capped for national team Turkey and is rumoured to be an Arsenal target, Fotomac reports.

Tammy Abraham: The Chelsea striker, 20, currently making a success of a stint on loan at Swansea, has decided to commit to England, following speculation he may have opted to play for Nigeria through his paternal links, The Times reports.

Diego Lainez: Liverpool scouts have watched the 17-year-old Mexican striker, who plays for Liga MX side Club America, according to ESPN Deportes.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as