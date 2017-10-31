 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Football rumours from the media

31 October 2017 07:49

What the papers say

Sam Allardyce has indicated he would consider taking over as Everton boss, although it may cost the club £2million to sign him up immediately, the Independent reports. The former England manager is reported to have had a clause in his contract with former employers Crystal Palace that prevents him taking another job before a certain point, said to be July, without compensation being paid. Burnley boss Sean Dyche is also rumoured to be in the frame for the Toffees job.

Brighton striker Tomer Hemed has caught the eye of Shanghai Shenhua, the Sun claims. The club are one of several from the Chinese Super League interested in the Israel international following the 30-year-old’s £5million valuation, the newspaper says.

Former Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew fancies the Rangers job, according to the Daily Mirror. The newspaper says Pardew has turned down jobs in Turkey, China and with Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev but would like the Ibrox position.

Meanwhile, Chinese investors are said to have been overtaken by financier Amanda Staveley to become favourite to buy Newcastle, the city’s Chronicle reports. Speculation that a buyer from the Far East would snap up the club grew after Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley put Newcastle on the market earlier in October. Staveley’s PCP Partners is reported to have signed a non-disclosure agreement along with four other parties who are said to have since shrunk back from contention, leaving her with a clear run to snap up the club before Christmas.

Social round-up

Players to watch

Jorginho: Arsenal remain interested in the Napoli midfielder, 25, following speculation over the summer that he may join the Gunners, TalkSport reports.

Sam Graham: Everton are monitoring Sheffield United’s 16-year-old centre-back, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

