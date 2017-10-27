Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea are already planning for the exit of manager Antonio Conte – and are lining up a replacement in the form of Carlo Ancelotti, according to the Sun. The 58-year-old has been out of work since late September when he was removed as manager of Bayern Munich, and the paper said Chelsea do not expect Conte to see out his Stamford Bridge contract, which runs until 2019.

In other managerial news, Marco Silva has told Watford he will say at Vicarage Road despite his name being mentioned as a possible replacement for Ronald Koeman at Everton, the Mirror said. Silva has won four of his nine games this campaign to put the Hornets in the top six.

Watford boss Marco Silva insists he will stay at the club despite links with the vacant job at Everton (Steven Paston/PA)

Stuttgart’s Berkay Ozcan has held talks with Arsenal after the Gunners scouted the 19-year-old, the Mirror reported. The paper said Ozcan is not in a rush to move to London, but that he would like to join them in the future.

No words to describe how we all feel right now!! One last big push ahead fully focused on that now #U17WorldCup @England pic.twitter.com/hZKUeR7Z7B — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) October 25, 2017

, who already has seven goals in the Under-17 World Cup in India, is to be offered a new contract at Liverpool when he turns 18 next year, the Daily Mail reports. The striker’s goals have helped take England to the final of the tournament in India and the Reds are confident of securing his future at Anfield, according to the paper.

World Cup-winning Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas is on the radar of Liverpool and Newcastle, according to the Sun. The 36-year-old is currently unable to get a game at Porto and both Premier League clubs might look to take on the former Real Madrid star.

Is Jose Mourinho running out of patience with Victor Lindelof? #MUFChttps://t.co/EWn1gGQB9o — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) October 26, 2017

"If asked, I couldn't say no"



Could we soon be seeing Ally McCoist back in the #RangersFC dugout?https://t.co/jaZiCAFsYk pic.twitter.com/gvkjghxXno — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) October 26, 2017

Newcastle can be as big as Manchester City if takeover goes through, says Shay Given. @LukeEdwardsTele reports – https://t.co/fcQPA9hJgg pic.twitter.com/lFX7kSZ6e7 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) October 26, 2017

: The former France international could be heading to the King Power to link up with new Leicester boss Claude Puel, according to RMC Sport.

Hatem Ben Arfa looks set to leave Paris St Germain for a Premier League return with Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

: Sevilla could be about to make a move for the Monaco and Montenegro forward who is also wanted by Brighton, talkSPORT said.: Fresh after scoring on his Barcelona debut in the Copa del Rey in midweek, Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have all made enquiries about the forward, according to Mundo Deportivo.

