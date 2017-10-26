Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

is still a wanted man, according to the Daily Mirror. The saga of the Liverpool attacking midfielder has been rumbling on since the summer transfer window when Barcelona made moves to snare the 25-year-old. Now the paper reports that Paris St Germain are also keen on bringing the Brazilian, who has a reported price tag of around £135million, to the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid could make an audacious bid for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski over the summer, the Sun reports. The Polish striker has previously said he is “obsessed” with the Spanish giants and the paper has reported that talks have already been held between the club and representatives for the 29-year-old. Robert Lewandowski could be on the move to Spain (Matthias Schrader/AP)

After a stunning performance against Manchester City, Wolves defender Conor Coady is hot property, with Newcastle and West Brom taking an interest, according to the Sun. Coady, 24, impressed in the Carabao Cup defeat and has helped his side to the top of the Championship.

Speculation mounts that Luke Shaw is on his way out of Old Trafford, with the Times reporting the left-back has fallen out with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as the 22-year-old has struggled to get a start this season. Luke Shaw’s Manchester United spell could be coming to an end (Martin Rickett/PA)

Meanwhile, United are to open talks with goalkeeper David De Gea about a new contract, according to the Independent. The 26-year-old is currently contracted until 2019, but United want to look at tying the Spain international down in face of interest from Real Madrid.

Social round-up

Stan Kroenke says he is at Arsenal for long term and has no regrets over Wenger https://t.co/v0cXjwmvjk — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) October 26, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Atmosphere at Man United training now 'like a morgue' https://t.co/e1eRImMhDa pic.twitter.com/tnucOdGz6i — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) October 25, 2017

Players to watch

: The son of former Dutch international Patrick Kluivert has caught the eye of Tottenham as the club scout Ajax fixtures, Sky Sports News said.: Manchester City and Barcelona will have to fight it out in the race to sign the 22-year-old Bayern Munich star, according to TalkSport.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.