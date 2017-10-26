 
  1. Football
  2. Bayern Munich

Football rumours from the media

26 October 2017 06:29

What the papers say

Philippe Coutinho is still a wanted man, according to the Daily Mirror. The saga of the Liverpool attacking midfielder has been rumbling on since the summer transfer window when Barcelona made moves to snare the 25-year-old. Now the paper reports that Paris St Germain are also keen on bringing the Brazilian, who has a reported price tag of around £135million, to the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid could make an audacious bid for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski over the summer, the Sun reports. The Polish striker has previously said he is “obsessed” with the Spanish giants and the paper has reported that talks have already been held between the club and representatives for the 29-year-old.

Robert Lewandowski could be on the move to Spain
Robert Lewandowski could be on the move to Spain (Matthias Schrader/AP)

After a stunning performance against Manchester City, Wolves defender Conor Coady is hot property, with Newcastle and West Brom taking an interest, according to the Sun. Coady, 24, impressed in the Carabao Cup defeat and has helped his side to the top of the Championship.

Speculation mounts that Luke Shaw is on his way out of Old Trafford, with the Times reporting the left-back has fallen out with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as the 22-year-old has struggled to get a start this season.

Luke Shaw's Manchester United spell could be coming to an end
Luke Shaw’s Manchester United spell could be coming to an end (Martin Rickett/PA)

Meanwhile, United are to open talks with goalkeeper David De Gea about a new contract, according to the Independent. The 26-year-old is currently contracted until 2019, but United want to look at tying the Spain international down in face of interest from Real Madrid.

Social round-up

Players to watch

Justin Kluivert: The son of former Dutch international Patrick Kluivert has caught the eye of Tottenham as the club scout Ajax fixtures, Sky Sports News said.

Joshua Kimmich: Manchester City and Barcelona will have to fight it out in the race to sign the 22-year-old Bayern Munich star, according to TalkSport.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the