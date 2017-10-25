 
Football rumours from the media

25 October 2017 07:01

What the papers day

The latest name to be linked to the vacant Everton manager’s position is former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti, according to the Sun. The Toffees dismissed Ronald Koeman earlier in the week and fancy the former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss to help revive their season after accumulating only eight points from their opening nine games. The paper also reports that Ancelotti would want to take on Swansea boss Paul Clement as his right hand man.

Julian Draxler could be heading to Anfield if Philippe Coutinho makes a move to Barcelona in January, according to the Daily Star. The paper reports that German international Draxler might be looking to leave Paris Saint Germain following the arrival of Neymar.

Germany international Julian Draxler
Julian Draxler could be swapping Paris for Liverpool (Adam Davy/Empics)

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is “always in contact with Jose (Mourinho)” – but Manchester United have not made a move for the German, the Manchester Evening News reports. The paper adds that Ozil would only leave the Emirates for United, Barcelona or former club Real Madrid.

Tottenham have joined the long list of clubs who are interested in signing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, according to the Sun. The 20-year-old has already piqued the interest of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, but Spurs may be looking at the Scot as a potential replacement for Danny Rose, the paper reports.

Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney applauds fans
Scotland and Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Diafra Sakho could be leaving West Ham and moving to France in January, the Daily Mail reports. The 27-year-old flew himself to French club Rennes on deadline day in September and the striker has said he wants a change of environment, according to the paper.

Players to watch

Danny Ings: Crystal Palace are facing competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle, Southampton and Watford to sign the Liverpool man, according to the News Shopper.

Liverpool striker Danny Ings in action
Several Premier League clubs are in the hunt for Liverpool striker Danny Ings (Mike Egerton/PA)

Carlos Soler: Manchester United have begun talks with Valencia over signing the under-21 star for around £30million, according to the Sun.

Usain Bolt: Borussia Dortmund are reported to be giving the Jamaican sprint star the chance to join the club for some training after the Olympic champion previously spoke of his interest in playing football, the Daily Mail reports.

