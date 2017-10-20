Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has told his team-mates he will sign for Manchester United, according to the Mirror. The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has admitted they could end up selling him in January. The paper says he is confident he will move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keen to secure the long-term future of Ander Herrera and are looking to trigger the option of a 12-month contract extension if negotiations over a new deal continue to drag on, the Telegraph reports. The midfielder would otherwise be a free agent next summer and free to talk to foreign clubs in January.

Taking some pictures with our fans ???????????? #seeutomorrow pic.twitter.com/1YumdwvZup — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) September 19, 2017

Liverpool will reportedly reject any offers for James Milner, despite him being monitored by several Premier League clubs. According to the Mirror, manager Jurgen Klopp believes the 31-year-old midfielder still has a significant role to play at Anfield and is not interested in cashing in on him.

could be set for a return to Tottenham, according to reports in Spain. News site Don Balon says Real Madrid could be ready to sell the Wales star, with the pull of a return to Spurs a tempting prospect.

Bale spent six years at Tottenham before joining Real Madrid (Stephen Pond/PA)

Manchester United and Arsenal are said to be tracking Germany international Marco Reus, but Borussia Dortmund are confident he will recommit his future to the club, the Sun reports. The 28-year-old sparked speculation on his future last month by revealing he is considering leaving the club when his deal expires.

Social round-up

Monaco’s Thomas Lemar has been linked with a move to England (Adam Davy/Empics)

Players to watch

#EQUIPEDEFRANCE Lenny Pintor ira à la Coupe du Monde ! ???? ???? ?? https://t.co/7bV8BP1zZT pic.twitter.com/ykH1JRKjhj — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) September 21, 2017

: Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring the 17-year-old French winger, according to the Daily Mail. Manchester City are also understood to have been impressed by Pintor, who signed his first professional contract with Ligue 2 Brest this summer, the paper says.: Manchester United and Chelsea have joined the race to sign the 16-year-old Genoa star, the Sun reports. A host of clubs are said to be vying for the teenager, which could result in a bidding war. According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, the two Premier League clubs face competition from AC Milan, rivals Inter and Juventus.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

