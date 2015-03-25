 
Football rumours from the media

19 October 2017 06:55

What the papers say

Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to step up their interest in Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, according to the Mirror. The 26-year-old has been linked to Newcastle and Tottenham, but the paper says Roy Hodgson wants to take the transfer chase to the next level after another impressive display this week.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen were being watched by Barcelona during Spurs’ match against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, say reports in Spain. Mundo Deportivo claims Barca’s sporting director Robert Fernandez is keeping a close eye on the duo.

Everton are said to be eyeing up Wolves star Ruben Vinagre. The Daily Mail reports that the club want to find competition for Leighton Baines and have shown an interest in the 18-year-old, who is currently on loan from Monaco. Arsenal and Manchester City have also had their eye on Vinagre.

The Sun reports that both Stoke and Newcastle have sent scouts to France to watch 19-year-old striker Nordine Ibouroi. Several European clubs are said to be keen to snap up the teenager from fourth-tier side FC Martigues.

Hatem Ben Arfa could be considering a return to the Premier League in January, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Paris St Germain winger is contemplating a return to England to get his playing career back on track, and that PSG are understood to be willing to let him leave on a free transfer.

Players to watch

Brahim Diaz: The 18-year-old Manchester City starlet is being tracked by Inter Milan, according to Italian site Tuttosport. The teenager has been tipped for a big future and has already attracted the attention of Real Madrid, but Inter are said to be plotting a move for him in the January transfer window.

Julian Weigl: Juventus have reportedly joined Barcelona and Manchester City in the race to sign the 22-year-old midfielder. According to Italian news site CalcioNews24, the Italian champions are ready to offer big money to lure him away from Borussia Dortmund.

Phil Jones: Manchester United have opened talks over a new deal with defender, reports ESPN FC. United are reportedly looking to reward the 25-year-old, whose current contract runs until 2019, with a new long-term contract.

