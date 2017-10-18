Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The papers are dominated by speculation surrounding who could replace sacked Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare. The Mirror reports that the club do not have anyone immediately lined up, and says former boss Nigel Pearson, who has taken over at Leuven, Leicester’s sister club in Belgium, will not be considered. The paper says names reportedly in the frame include former Foxes boss Martin O’Neill and former England manager Sam Allardyce. According to the Daily Star and the Daily Express, Sean Dyche is top of the shopping list for Leicester, with the club looking to offer a £2million per year deal, while the Telegraph reports that the club’s owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, wants to sign a “big name” from outside the current staff. The Sun reports that Wales manager Chris Coleman is the early favourite for the job, with the second favourite being current Leicester assistant boss Michael Appleton.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is linked with replacing Craig Shakespeare at Leicester (Anthony Devlin/Empics)

Elsewhere, Chelsea could face competition from Barcelona for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, it is reported. According to the Sun, the Blues are expected to revive their interest in the Senegal international next summer, after failing in a bid to land him last summer. But Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo claims the 26-year-old has caught the eye of Barcelona, and is the kind of defender they are looking to bring in.

Real Madrid could make a shock bid for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford if they fail to sign Tottenham’s Harry Kane, according to reports in Spain. News outlet Don Balon claims teenage striker Rashford has been identified as Real Madrid’s ‘plan B’ should attempts to land Kane fall through.

Could Marcus Rashford be waving goodbye to Old Trafford? (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is said to be interested in returning to international management as United States coach, according to website ESPN FC. But according to reports in France, he could have some competition from former Manchester United defender Laurent Blanc. Magazine France Football says the former France manager is a contender for the job.

Social round-up

Players to watch

: Southampton could face competition from French side Lille as both clubs look to sign the Barcelona striker, the Mirror reports. Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino has already held talks with the Spanish side about signing the 24-year-old, the paper says, but Alcacer is apparently not yet sold on the move, prompting interest from Lille.

Spain and Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer has been touted with a move to the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)

: Manchester United are apparently keeping tabs on the Spanish left-back, according to football website ESPN FC. United scouts reportedly watched the 20-year-old Spain Under-21 international, who plays for Espanyol, during the side’s game against Levante on Friday. The website says United have asked to be kept updated on any developments regarding the youngster’s future.

