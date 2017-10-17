Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Real Madrid are said to be plotting a £150m move for Harry Kane next summer, the Mirror reports. But according to the Times, Tottenham will demand £200m for the England international. It comes after Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed Kane as the “complete player” ahead of their Champions League clash.

Newcastle are preparing to launch a January bid for Besiktas star Cenk Tosun, according to the Daily Star. The paper says the Turkish striker is at the top of Rafael Benitez’s wanted list, and that the Magpies have been watching him in action for the past month. Tottenham and Crystal Palace are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old. Cenk Tosun, centre, could be heading to Newcastle (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/AP)

Arsenal are ready to find a buyer for Mesut Ozil after all but giving up hope of him signing a new deal, the Mirror reports. Arsene Wenger has already admitted the side may be forced to sell Alexis Sanchez and Ozil in the next transfer window, but the Gunners will now actually try to drive a deal to find a buyer for the Germany international, the paper says.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants a pay rise if he is to sign a new contract at the club, the Guardian reports. Mourinho earns around £15m a year, but is thought to want a marked improvement to reflect the team’s success under his leadership, the paper says. It comes just days after Mourinho ruled out spending the rest of his career at Manchester United, in an interview with French television. Jose Mourinho reportedly wants more money (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso is being eyed up for a move to Barcelona, according to Spanish magazine Don Balon. The Catalan giants are reportedly looking for a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba, and are considering putting in a bid for the left-sided player in the next transfer window, the magazine says.

: A host of Premier League sides are hoping to sign the young midfielder from Sheffield United, the Mirror reports. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been monitoring the 20-year-old since the start of the season, while Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham have also been tracking him, the paper says. However, Blades boss Chris Wilder is expected to put up a fight to keep Brooks at Bramall Lane.: The Paris St Germain star is thought to be keen to move to Manchester City, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon. After his supposed spat with team-mate Neymar, the Uruguay international has been linked with Everton, Manchester United and Real Madrid, but the publication claims he has earmarked a move to City.

