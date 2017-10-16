Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand is on the radar of Manchester City, the Daily Mail reports. Pep Guardiola was said to be interested in the England international this summer, and may look at revisiting the possibility of signing him due to Benjamin Mendy’s injury. The paper says Bertrand would be open to a move to City – but that Saints would only accept a very large offer.

Liverpool’s teenage star Ben Woodburn looks set to sign a new contract to stay at Anfield, according to the Liverpool Echo. The Reds youngster, who has just turned 18, has made impressive progress over the last year, appearing for the first-team 10 times and scoring on his debut as a Wales international. The paper says Jurgen Klopp is keen to reward his achievements with a new long-term deal.

Liverpool want to tie down Ben Woodburn (Dave Howarth/PA)

Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss is looking to block any attempts to sign striker Rhian Brewster, the Sun reports. Several clubs are said to be keen on the 17-year-old, but Klopp is thought to be eager for the youngster not to leave, even on loan, the paper says.

In more Liverpool news, the Reds could lose out in their pursuit of German midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to German newspaper Bild. The paper reports that Schalke have offered the 22-year-old a new contract, meaning Liverpool will have a tough battle on their hands to convince him to move.

Liverpool are also interested in Leon Goretzka (Michael Probst/AP)

West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans looks set to be offered a new contract to fend off bids from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, it is reported. According to the Belfast Newsletter, the Baggies are planning to offer him a new deal to ensure his long-term future with the club.

Players to watch

The Spanish 17-year-old is being tracked by a host of Premier League sides, says the Mirror. Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are all said to be interested in the Barcelona starlet, who has been playing in the Under-17s World Cup and is widely-regarded as one of the country’s most promising young stars.Liverpool have their eye on the Holland defender, according to the Daily Mail. The 17-year-old, who has captained Fortuna Sittard this season, was invited to Liverpool for a training stint earlier this year, the paper says, and has impressed with his performances.

