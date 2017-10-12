Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

time at Manchester United could be extended by another five years, according to the Sun. The manager, who joined United for three years in 2016, looks set to sign a new deal worth £65 million, the paper says. Executives appear to be pleased with United’s performance this season so far, with the club currently sitting level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Uncertainty surrounds Philippe Coutinho’s future at Liverpool as Barcelona chief executive Oscar Grau said the Spanish club are poised to make another offer for the midfielder in the January transfer window, according to the Guardian. Barcelona previously made three offers for the 25-year-old in the summer but each was turned down by the Reds. Now Grau has said: “We are ready to sign Coutinho or any other player the technical staff request in the winter window,” the paper reports.

seems happy to continue his career at Manchester United after turning down an offer from the Chinese Super League, the Daily Mirror reports. The midfielder rejected a potential £165,000-a-week pay packet to stay in the Premier League. The 29-year-old’s contract will come to an end next year but United have the option to extend his current deal by 12 months.

Rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are both said to be targeting Monaco player Fabinho, the Sun reports. United have shown interest in the Brazilian before but their offers have never come to pass. But he is now said to be on the radar of Pep Guardiola after putting in impressive performances following a switch from right-back to a more central position.

Fabinho is attracting Manchester rivals City and United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Social round-up

has signed a contract extension at Arsenal, the Daily Mirror reports. The defender spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough but is said to have impressed Arsene Wenger since his return in the summer to earn a one-year contract extension, meaning he will remain at the Emirates until 2021.

@The SunFootball – Manchester United battle Arsenal to sign Bundesliga star

@talkSPORT – Some transfers are already looking likely in January

Players to watch

Jack Wilshere could leave Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

is considering his position at Arsenal as he eyes a place in England’s Word Cup squad, the Daily Mirror says. With little game time this season, the 25-year-old is said to be thinking about leaving the club in a bid to make the starting XI elsewhere and improve his chances of going to Russia next year.

Motherwell under-20 star Adam Livingstone has not gone unnoticed by a number of English clubs, the Motherwell Times reports. The 19-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is said to have caught the attention of Bristol City. His current form has seen him score three goals in eight appearances this season.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.