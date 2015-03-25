Fleetwood Town V Southend at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

Kyle Dempsey suspended for Fleetwood's game with SouthendFleetwood are without midfielder Kyle Dempsey through suspension for the Sky Bet League One visit of Southend.Dempsey serves a one-match ban after being sent off for two bookable offences in last weekend's 4-1 loss at Portsmouth.Striker Conor McAleny could get more game time as he is eased back into action after more than a month out with an ankle injury.McAleny, who scored twice against Rotherham on the opening day of the season, played 45 minutes at Fratton Park.Southend will have forward Nile Ranger available to make the trip north following the end of his 7pm curfew which was set as part of the conditions for release from prison after pleading guilty to online banking fraud.Former Gillingham midfielder Josh Wright could be in line for his Shrimpers' debut having signed on as a free agent.Anthony Wordsworth made his return from a hamstring injury to score in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Northampton, so the midfielder should feature again, while defender John White is hoping to be available following a groin problem.Midfielder Michael Kightly (hamstring) is sidelined, while Michael Turner (hamstring) is closing in on a return and centre-back Rob Kiernan (knee) continues his recovery. Defender Ben Coker, though, is a long-term absentee after suffering a broken leg during pre-season.

Source: PAR

