Fleetwood Town V Rochdale at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

Conor McAleny ready for Fleetwood returnConor McAleny is ready to make his first appearance in almost a month as Fleetwood prepare to host Rochdale.The forward has been troubled by an ankle injury throughout the campaign but trained on Thursday and manager Uwe Rosler hinted he may even be ready to start, despite his lack of action recently.Rosler, who has no other injury or suspension concerns, could therefore have the option of playing three up front with Jordy Hiwula and Devante Cole both in good form.However, the Cod Army have named the same starting line-up for three successive League One fixtures so Rosler may stick with what he has.Rochdale are looking to bounce back from what was their first defeat in four league games last time out.Keith Hill's men, who are 18th in the table, were beaten 1-0 at home by Rotherham last Saturday.They are also aiming to end a goal drought, with that match having made it four in a row without scoring in all competitions.Dale will once again be without midfielder Keith Keane, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

