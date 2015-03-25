Fleetwood Town V Oxford Utd at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

Fleetwood defender Bolger available after banFleetwood welcome back Cian Bolger when Oxford visit in League One.The defender served a one-match ban during last week's defeat to Shrewsbury and Uwe Rosler could hand him his shirt back.Conor McAleny will also start against the club he scored 10 goals in 14 games for last season as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.The Cod Army are winless in three League One games.Oxford manager Pep Clotet has received some welcome news on the injury front as his side look to extend their five-match unbeaten league run.Midfielder Rob Hall, who has not featured since the 4-1 win at Peterborough at the end of September, is available again after injury and has completed a week and a half of training.Defender Dwight Tiendalli is also back in the squad after an even lengthier injury lay-off, while right-back Christian Ribeiro is also expected to return.Ribeiro has been playing with a hip problem and will be assessed before Clotet names his team.

Source: PAR

