Fleetwood Town V Oldham at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

Devante Cole expected to be involved against Oldham after staying at FleetwoodDevante Cole is due to be involved for Fleetwood against Oldham after a deadline-day move to Sheffield United did not materialise.The striker's failed switch to South Yorkshire was documented in Bleacher Report's behind-the-scenes look at the Blades on deadline day, meaning the Cod Army keep hold of four-goal Cole until at least January.Fleetwood's game with Blackburn last weekend was postponed due to international call-ups and the extra time has allowed fellow forward Conor McAleny (ankle) to work on his fitness.However, boss Uwe Rosler has kept quiet on when exactly he will be ready to return.Ryan McLaughlin and Cameron Dummigan both return to Oldham's squad.The former was with Northern Ireland's senior team, while the latter had been with the country's Under-21s, when Latics' winless run to start the season continued in a 4-3 loss against Charlton last weekend.Ousmane Fane was dismissed in that game having picked up two yellow cards after coming on as a substitute and he will serve a one-match suspension.Recent signing Abdelhakim Omrani is available to make his debut, and Queensy Menig and Gevaro Nepomuceno could also feature if they get international clearance in time, but Tope Obadeyi (hamstring), Ryan Flynn, Paul Green (both Achilles) and Courtney Duffus (virus) are all missing.

Source: PAR

