 
  1. Football
  2. Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town V Leicester at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

05 January 2018 12:42
Madden cup-tied for Foxes visit

Fleetwood will have to cope without new six-figure signing Paddy Madden when they face Premier League Leicester in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Madden joined the League One side from Scunthorpe earlier this week but is cup-tied having already featured for his former club in a previous round.

Boss Uwe Rosler could make changes after the New Year's Day defeat to Bradford with Conor McAleny pushing for his first start since returning from an ankle injury.

Bobby Grant continues to make good progress recovering from a knee injury but he will not be ready to face the Foxes.

Jamie Vardy is a major doubt for Leicester's FA Cup trip to his former club.

The England forward is struggling with the groin injury he suffered at Liverpool last weekend and is yet to train ahead of the game at Highbury Stadium.

Wes Morgan and Danny Simpson (both hamstring) are out, along with Robert Huth (ankle), but Adrien Silva is expected to start after making his delayed debut off the bench in the 3-0 New Year's Day win over Huddersfield.

Source: PAR

