Fleetwood Town V Doncaster at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

16 November 2017 05:46
Lewis Coyle blow for Fleetwood against Doncaster

Fleetwood will be without defender Lewis Coyle for the League One clash with Doncaster on Saturday.

The 22-year-old will serve the second game of a three-match ban after he was shown a red card in the FA Cup win over Chorley.

Midfielder Bobby Grant remains out with a knee injury meaning 19-year-old Aiden O'Neill could continue to deputise for Uwe Rosler's side.

Forward Conor McAleny has missed the last four matches with an ankle problem and remains a doubt.

Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson is expected to select from an unchanged squad as his side bid to extend their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

Ferguson has no new injury or suspension worries following last week's home draw against South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham.

Midfielder Ben Whiteman, defender Craig Alcock and striker Liam Mandeville are among those pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.

Alfie May (groin), Alex Kiwomya (illness), Luke McCullough, Danny Andrew (both knee) and goalkeeper Ross Etheridge (ankle) are all still out.

Source: PAR

