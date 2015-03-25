Fleetwood Town V Doncaster at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Lewis Coyle blow for Fleetwood against DoncasterFleetwood will be without defender Lewis Coyle for the League One clash with Doncaster on Saturday.The 22-year-old will serve the second game of a three-match ban after he was shown a red card in the FA Cup win over Chorley.Midfielder Bobby Grant remains out with a knee injury meaning 19-year-old Aiden O'Neill could continue to deputise for Uwe Rosler's side.Forward Conor McAleny has missed the last four matches with an ankle problem and remains a doubt.Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson is expected to select from an unchanged squad as his side bid to extend their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.Ferguson has no new injury or suspension worries following last week's home draw against South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham.Midfielder Ben Whiteman, defender Craig Alcock and striker Liam Mandeville are among those pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.Alfie May (groin), Alex Kiwomya (illness), Luke McCullough, Danny Andrew (both knee) and goalkeeper Ross Etheridge (ankle) are all still out.

