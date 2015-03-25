 
  1. Football
  2. Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town V Charlton at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

29 September 2017 12:47
Aiden O'Neill back in Fleetwood frame for Charlton clash

Fleetwood have Aiden O'Neill available for their Sky Bet League One home game against Charlton on Saturday.

The midfielder served a one-match ban in midweek after being sent off in the 4-2 home defeat to Southend.

But O'Neill might have to wait for his opportunity as Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler could stick with the side which won 3-0 at Bradford on Tuesday.

Striker Conor McAleny's hopes of returning to the squad rest on a fitness test on his injured ankle.

Charlton are likely to hand league debuts to summer signings Ben Reeves and Mark Marshall.

Former MK Dons midfielder Reeves has been restricted to two cup appearances so far due to a lack of fitness, while winger Marshall, brought to The Valley from Bradford, has been sidelined with a knee injury suffered in pre-season.

Influential central defender Jason Pearce, who missed Tuesday's 2-2 draw at Walsall because of knee ligament damage, will once again be absent after Addicks boss Karl Robinson confirmed the player will be sidelined for around 10 weeks.

Left-back Lewis Page and fellow defender Harry Lennon remain unavailable with long-term injuries.

Source: PAR

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.