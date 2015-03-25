Fleetwood Town V Charlton at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

Aiden O'Neill back in Fleetwood frame for Charlton clashFleetwood have Aiden O'Neill available for their Sky Bet League One home game against Charlton on Saturday.The midfielder served a one-match ban in midweek after being sent off in the 4-2 home defeat to Southend.But O'Neill might have to wait for his opportunity as Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler could stick with the side which won 3-0 at Bradford on Tuesday.Striker Conor McAleny's hopes of returning to the squad rest on a fitness test on his injured ankle.Charlton are likely to hand league debuts to summer signings Ben Reeves and Mark Marshall.Former MK Dons midfielder Reeves has been restricted to two cup appearances so far due to a lack of fitness, while winger Marshall, brought to The Valley from Bradford, has been sidelined with a knee injury suffered in pre-season.Influential central defender Jason Pearce, who missed Tuesday's 2-2 draw at Walsall because of knee ligament damage, will once again be absent after Addicks boss Karl Robinson confirmed the player will be sidelined for around 10 weeks.Left-back Lewis Page and fellow defender Harry Lennon remain unavailable with long-term injuries.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.