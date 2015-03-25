Fleetwood Town V Bury at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

McAleny in line to feature for Fleetwood against BuryConor McAleny could make his comeback for Fleetwood when they host Bury at Highbury.The 25-year-old has been out for a month with an ankle injury but has returned to full training and having been close to featuring against Oldham on Saturday, the extra three days may help him get back into the squad.McAleny is manager Uwe Rosler's only injury concern and the German confirmed Baily Cargill's substitution at the weekend was purely tactical.Ashley Hunter has given Rosler food for thought regarding changes having come off the bench to net a late penalty in the 2-2 draw with Oldham.Mihai Dobre and Michael Smith might both make their full debuts for struggling Bury.The Shakers have not won since the opening day of the season and on-loan Bournemouth teenager Dobre and striker Smith both impressed when coming on from the bench against Rotherham on Saturday.With the quick turnaround Nathan Cameron (knee) will need to be checked over having completed just his second 90 minutes in 13 months at the weekend while 38-year-old Ryan Lowe is unlikely to start again.Lee Clark's options are limited by injury, though, with Craig Jones (groin), Jay O'Shea, Eoghan O'Connell (both knee), Danny Mayor (hip) and Stephen Dawson (knee) all out.

Source: PAR

