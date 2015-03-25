Fleetwood Town V Bradford at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

Fleetwood set to play Amari'i Bell against Bradford despite transfer speculationAmari'i Bell looks set to retain his place in Fleetwood's side against Bradford despite being the subject of transfer interest.Manager Uwe Rosler admitted he was "prepared to lose" a player whose contract is running down, but Bell has started every League One game for the Cod Army this term.Striker Conor McAleny (ankle) is likely to be on the bench again having made his return against Bury on Saturday following two months out.Rosler also revealed midfielder Bobby Grant (knee) is not far from a comeback either.Bradford will be without leading scorer Charlie Wyke for the trip.Striker Wyke, who has scored 11 goals in all competitions for the Bantams this season, was sent off in the third minute of time added on in Saturday's 3-2 win against Oxford for a lunge on Canice Carroll and will be suspended.Boss Stuart McCall will hope full-back Tony McMahon can recover from illness to be involved, but midfielder Jake Reeves is unlikely to return following a recurrence of a pelvic problem.Alex Gilliead was rested for the clash with the U's and should come back into the Bantams' starting XI.

