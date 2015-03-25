Fleetwood Town V Blackpool at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

Fleetwood will have defender Lewie Coyle available again following a three-match suspension for the derby against Blackpool.
Forward Devante Cole is pressing for a recall to the starting XI after coming off the bench for the midweek 4-2 defeat at Walsall.
Midfielder Bobby Grant continues his recovery from a knee injury which has sidelined him since the end of October.
Conor McAleny has now missed Fleetwood's last six matches with an ankle problem.
Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer appears to have no fresh selection concerns.
Forwards Armand Gnanduillet, Dolly Menga and Nathan Delfouneso are among the players pushing for starts, should Bowyer opt to make changes following the midweek draw with Gillingham.
Defender Clark Robertson, who has not played for more than a month, remains out with a foot problem.
Long-term absentee Mark Cullen (hamstring) is also sidelined.
