Fleetwood Town V Blackpool at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Fleetwood welcome Lewie Coyle back from suspension against BlackpoolFleetwood will have defender Lewie Coyle available again following a three-match suspension for the derby against Blackpool.Forward Devante Cole is pressing for a recall to the starting XI after coming off the bench for the midweek 4-2 defeat at Walsall.Midfielder Bobby Grant continues his recovery from a knee injury which has sidelined him since the end of October.Conor McAleny has now missed Fleetwood's last six matches with an ankle problem.Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer appears to have no fresh selection concerns.Forwards Armand Gnanduillet, Dolly Menga and Nathan Delfouneso are among the players pushing for starts, should Bowyer opt to make changes following the midweek draw with Gillingham.Defender Clark Robertson, who has not played for more than a month, remains out with a foot problem.Long-term absentee Mark Cullen (hamstring) is also sidelined.

