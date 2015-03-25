 
  1. Football
  2. Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town V Blackpool at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

24 November 2017 02:07
Fleetwood welcome Lewie Coyle back from suspension against Blackpool

Fleetwood will have defender Lewie Coyle available again following a three-match suspension for the derby against Blackpool.

Forward Devante Cole is pressing for a recall to the starting XI after coming off the bench for the midweek 4-2 defeat at Walsall.

Midfielder Bobby Grant continues his recovery from a knee injury which has sidelined him since the end of October.

Conor McAleny has now missed Fleetwood's last six matches with an ankle problem.

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer appears to have no fresh selection concerns.

Forwards Armand Gnanduillet, Dolly Menga and Nathan Delfouneso are among the players pushing for starts, should Bowyer opt to make changes following the midweek draw with Gillingham.

Defender Clark Robertson, who has not played for more than a month, remains out with a foot problem.

Long-term absentee Mark Cullen (hamstring) is also sidelined.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as