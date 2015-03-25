Fleetwood Town V AFC Wimbledon at Highbury Stadium : Match Preview

Fleetwood new-boy Baily Cargill unlikely to feature against DonsBaily Cargill will not make his Fleetwood debut this weekend against AFC Wimbledon.The Cod Army signed the defender from Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal, but he is not expected to feature until next weekend's trip to Bristol Rovers.Manager Uwe Rosler was tight-lipped when asked about the fitness of striker Conor McAleny after he came off with an ankle problem against Northampton, so Devante Cole could be selected up front.Harvey Rodgers is available again for Rosler having served a suspension following the red card he picked up on his debut against Carlisle.Wimbledon have Liam Trotter available again after the midfielder recovered from a knee injury.He had shown signs of developing a promising midfield partnership with Jimmy Abdou and is expected to be recalled following last week's 1-0 home defeat by Shrewsbury.Lyle Taylor is also expected to start having last week appeared as a substitute following a calf problem.Should manager Neal Ardley wish to make further changes in pursuit of a first league win of the season, striker Egli Kaja could come into contention for a starting spot.

Source: PAR

