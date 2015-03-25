 
Fleetwood Town 2-4 Southend - 23-Sep-2017 : Match Report

23 September 2017 05:34
Nile Ranger celebrates a goal by appearing to pretend his boot was a gun

Nile Ranger celebrated a goal by appearing to pretend his boot was a gun during Southend's 4-2 win at Fleetwood in League One.

Ranger fired in Southend's third from the penalty spot after he was felled in the box by Nathan Pond and then in celebration took off his right boot, pointed it towards the home fans and appeared to imitate firing a gun before diving to the floor.

It was Ranger's first goal since his release from prison having served a 10-week spell of an eight-month sentence after admitting to online banking fraud.

Southend made the perfect start as Simon Cox diverted Stephen McLaughlin's set-piece home in just the third minute.

Fleetwood's Amari'i Bell nodded in Cian Bolger's long ball from the back as he was taken out by Mark Oxley to level the game but the game was turned on its head.

Referee Carl Boyeson sent off Aiden O'Neill as he pulled back Ryan Leonard as he attempted to run through on goal just after the half-hour mark.

With Fleetwood down to 10 men McLaughlin struck again as he rifled home, with Ranger scoring the third from the spot just before half-time.

The second half was less enthralling, with Jermaine McGlashan's searing strike making it 4-1 in the 87th minute.

Devante Cole pulled one back in stoppage time as he headed in Hunter's cross but it was not enough to maintain his side's unbeaten home start.

Source: PA

