Fleetwood Town 2-2 Rochdale - 14-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Ten-men Fleetwood deny Rochdale with late equaliserTen-man Fleetwood roared back to clinch a deserved point as Devante Cole rifled home a late leveller in a controversial 2-2 draw with Rochdale at Highbury.Rochdale had fought back from a goal down at the break to take a 2-1 lead but despite seeing Wes Burns sent off in controversial fashion by referee John Brooks, Fleetwood showed their never-say-die spirit as Cole popped up to rifle home.Fleetwood had dominated a less than enthralling first half and Uwe Rosler's side took a deserved lead in the 25th minute.Former Rochdale man Ash Eastham was the first to react after Aiden O'Neill's low corner from the left surprised the visitors with the defender mopping up the loose ball in the six-yard box.Rochdale came back with a vengeance at the start of the second half with two goals in the opening eight minutes.Town's Leeds United loan star Lewie Coyle's poor clearing header fell to Bradden Inman who blasted the ball through the defender's legs and past Alex Cairns in the 48th minute.Dale completed the quick-fire turnaround in the 53rd minute as Joe Bunney's cross from the right was nodded home by Ian Henderson.It went from bad to worse for Town as they found themselves down to 10 men as referee Brooks, just moments after failing to award Fleetwood a penalty as Hunter appeared to be felled in the box, sent substitute Burns off for an apparent two-footed challenge on Callum Camps though the forward looked to have won the ball in the 65th minute.That led to a fiery atmosphere but Fleetwood never gave up, with the lively Hunter whipping a tantalising cross in for Cole to fire home his eighth of the campaign in the 84th minute with Rosler's side deservedly taking a point.

Source: PA

