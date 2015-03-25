Fleetwood Town 2-0 Oxford Utd - 28-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Bobby Grant shines on 100th league appearance for FleetwoodBobby Grant left it late to light up a lacklustre affair at Highbury as his goal and assist fired Fleetwood to a 2-0 win over Oxford.On his 100th league appearance for Fleetwood, Grant celebrated the milestone by curling the ball home through a sea of bodies in the 88th minute and then teed-up Jordy Hiwula six yards out in injury time.It was a lacklustre first half in the swirling winds at Highbury with just the one effort on target.That chance fell to the dominant visitors with Wes Thomas thwarted by the left hand of Alex Cairns as he out muscled Baily Cargill to sprint one-on-one.Jack Payne sliced an effort wide just before the break but - as the wind failed to aid his effort - it helped Fleetwood's Grant two minutes into the second half as his volley whirled through the air before crashing over the bar.Fleetwood bossed the second half with Devante Cole and Ashley Hunter testing goalkeeper Simon Eastwood and Lewie Coyle firing over.Thomas had another good chance but he blasted over the crossbar before Grant fired in the opener two minutes from time.Oxford pushed bodies forward and Town capitalised on the counter with Hunter's Ball across goal rolled into the path of Hiwula by Grant with the forward firing home.

Source: PA

