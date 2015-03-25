Fleetwood Town 1-3 Charlton - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Tarique Fosu-Henry claims hat-trick as Charlton ease past FleetwoodTarique Fosu-Henry put Fleetwood to the sword as his hat-trick fired Charlton to a 3-1 win at Highbury.It was a fairly even affair until Fosu-Henry pounced on Ricky Holmes' chip towards the far post in the 14th minute.After that goal the game opened up with Fleetwood's George Glendon winning the ball back on the press deep in Charlton's half and sliding it over to Devante Cole, who fizzed it into the box where Bobby Grant was looming to fire a first-time left-footed effort into the bottom-right corner.But Fosu-Henry struck again five minutes before the break as he danced past a number of static Fleetwood bodies in the box before poking the ball past Alex Cairns.The home side searched for a leveller in the second half but - despite boss Uwe Rosler switching to three up top - they could not find a breakthrough with Charlton firing in the all-important next goal.Godswill Ekpolo was caught out of position too high up the pitch and, with the left flank an open plain, Jay Dasilva released Fosu-Henry to sprint towards goal.He was tripped by Town skipper Nathan Pond in the box but he rode the tackle to stay on his feet and complete his hat-trick in the 71st minute.Cole should have scored his eighth of the season but he somehow fired Ash Hunter's cross from the right off target unmarked at the back stick in the 80th minute as Fleetwood folded though Charlton were denied a fourth by the flag as Forster Caskey's goal was ruled out.

Source: PA

