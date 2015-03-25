Fleetwood Town 0-0 Doncaster - 18-Nov-2017 : Match Report

Doncaster become first team to keep clean sheet at Fleetwood this seasonDoncaster became the first team to stop Fleetwood scoring at their Highbury fortress this season as they drew 0-0.Kyle Dempsey and Devante Cole tested Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor in the opening stages as Fleetwood forward Wes Burns made the right wing-back role his own with a number of probing crosses.Town could not divert one of Burns' dangerous balls in and it was to be the story of the game as Cole's blushes were spared by the offside flag as he blasted wide one-on-one, then failed to capitalise on a mistake by Lawlor.It was not all Fleetwood as visiting midfielder Jordan Houghton had a shot blocked by Cian Bolger and James Coppinger blasted the ball straight at Town's Doncaster-born goalkeeper Alex Cairns.Cairns thwarted his home-town club in the second half as he saved John Marquis' glancing header before flying through the air to tip a thunderbolt from the striker over.A classic Fleetwood counter should have given Uwe Rolser's side all three points as Jordy Hiwula released Cole but his effort was stopped by Lawlor.But it was to be Cairns who had the last word as he marked his 50th Football League appearance for the club by tipping another fierce Marquis effort over.

Source: PA

