 
  1. Football
  2. Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town 0-0 Blackpool - 25-Nov-2017 : Match Report

25 November 2017 05:17
Neighbours Fleetwood and Blackpool play out goalless draw

There were no fireworks in the Fylde coast derby as Fleetwood and Blackpool played out a bore draw in the swirling wind at Highbury.

Strong gusts from the sea turned a game between two good footballing sides into a scrappy affair in only the fourth ever competitive meeting between the teams but Blackpool were the brighter in the first half.

Fleetwood's Ashley Eastham nodded a George Glendon corner over the bar but at the other end Sean Longstaff should have given the Seasiders the lead as he sprinted clear but Alex Cairns was on hand to tip his strike away in the 41st minute.

The second half followed a similar path as the derby failed to ignite.

Fleetwood had the best chances of the 45 as Kyle Dempsey's dangerous set-piece from the right curled towards Eastham at the back stick but Will Aimson just did enough to thwart him.

It looked like a set-piece would be the only way to undo the stubborn defences with Glendon playing a corner short to Bell but his first-time effort sailed over and Burns fizzed the ball wide of the left stick after good work on the counter from substitute Ashley Hunter.

Uwe Rosler missed the dying embers as he was sent down the tunnel by the fourth official in injury time after a disagreement over a decision but that was to be the only fiery incident in a game as dull as the deep grey skies above Highbury.

Source: PA

