 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

12 September 2017 11:54

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some talking points ahead of the Group F clash.

WILL EDERSON PLAY?

City's new Brazilian goalkeeper was cleared of serious injury following his nasty clash with Liverpool's Sadio Mane at the weekend but remains a doubt. The Â£35million looked in a bad way as he was carried off on a stretcher after receiving treatment on the field for around eight minutes during Saturday's Premier League game. A photograph released since has shown eight stitches in wounds on the side of his face. The 24-year-old does has been impressive but playing him again so soon could be risky.

WILL SERGIO AGUERO AND/OR GABRIEL JESUS PLAY?

City boss Pep Guardiola has started with both his main strikers up front in three of their four games so far with Jesus deployed alone in the other. Guardiola has indicated he will vary his approach throughout the campaign, saying there will be games when both players, either one or other, or neither will play. Yet on the evidence of the 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool, the pair have the beginnings of a good understanding. Strike partnerships may have gone out of fashion to a degree but the potency of these two could change that, at City at least.

ARE CITY BETTER EQUIPPED?

This is the club's sixth successive Champions League campaign but they are still to really come of age in the competition despite reaching the semi-finals in 2016 and then bringing in two-time winning manager Guardiola. The team fell short at the last-16 stage last season, exposed by the attacking brilliance of Monaco. Guardiola has since addressed some areas of weakness, notably in goal and both full-back positions. He now has more players for his desired style but City may not have bridged the gap to the elite yet.

THE GROUP

The general opinion after the draw was that City should be happy but they have come unstuck against Dutch champions before, losing to Ajax in 2012. Guardiola has also said Napoli are one of the three best sides in Europe in terms of style while the long trip to face Shakhtar Donetsk in Kharkiv in December could be tricky.

FEYENOORD'S FORM AND PEDIGREE

The Rotterdam club, coached by former Arsenal player Giovanni van Bronkhorst, won their first Dutch title in 18 years last season and are returning to the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2002. They have opened their campaign with four successive wins and again top the Eredivisie. Goalkeeper Brad Jones will be remembered in England for spells with Middlesbrough and Liverpool while midfielder Karim El Ahmadi was at Aston Villa from 2012-14 and scored one of his three Premier League goals against City.

Source: PA

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.