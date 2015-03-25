 
Fikayo Tomori's spectacular own goal denies England Under-20s victory

23 May 2017 12:55

England defender Fikayo Tomori scored a spectacular own goal as they drew 1-1 with Guinea at the Under-20 World Cup.

The Chelsea centre-back managed to beat Dean Henderson from near the half-way line after launching a backpass towards his goalkeeper.

Henderson was left scrambling to reach the ball but his desperate attempts failed and it rolled into an empty net.

England had taken the lead just after half-time through Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook but Tomori's error earned Guinea a draw.

England remain top of Group A after Saturday's 3-0 win over Argentina and play hosts South Korea in Suwon on Friday.

Source: PA

