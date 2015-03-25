 
FIFA launches investigation into Chelsea's recruitment of youth players

20 September 2017 03:24

An investigation into Chelsea's recruitment of youth players has been launched, FIFA has revealed.

The Premier League champions were subject to sanctions from the world governing body previously concerning Gael Kakuta's transfer from Lens in 2007, which were subsequently appealed successfuly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"We can confirm that an investigation is ongoing, however please note that we cannot provide any details concerning the matters under investigation. We have no further comment," a FIFA statement said.

In January 2016, Press Association Sport discovered Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore played for Chelsea's under-18s side when aged 16, which was an apparent breach of FIFA regulations.

However, governing body FIFA stressed when contacted by Press Association Sport on Wednesday, they would not confirm which specific transfers were part of the current on-going investigation.

Traore could not establish himself as part of the senior Chelsea set-up.

The midfielder had loans spell in Holland with both Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax before earlier this summer completing a permanent move to French club Lyon.

