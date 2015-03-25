 
FIFA gives corrupt Caribbean football boss Gordon Derrick six-year ban

19 September 2017 06:53

Caribbean Football Union (CFU) president Gordon Derrick has been banned from all football-related activities for six years by FIFA's ethics committee.

Derrick, who is also the general secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda FA, has been found guilty of six different breaches of FIFA's ethics code, including offering and accepting bribes, mismanaging funds and abusing his position.

A director of the Antigua Commercial Bank, Derrick replaced the notorious Jack Warner as CFU boss in 2012 and was favourite to follow Warner's path to the presidency of CONCACAF until he was blocked from standing in the 2016 election.

Despite that setback, he defeated Trinidad and Tobago FA boss David John-Williams when his position as CFU president was challenged in July 2016.

In a statement, FIFA's ethics committee said the ban comes into force "upon notification of the decision" and he has also been fined 30,000 Swiss francs (Â£23,000).

Source: PA

