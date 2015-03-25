 
  1. Football
  2. Leicester City

FIFA asked by FA to rubber stamp Adrien Silva's move to Leicester

28 September 2017 12:24

FIFA has confirmed it has been asked by the Football Association to rubber stamp Adrien Silva's £22million transfer to Leicester.

The midfielder has been in limbo after the Foxes missed the transfer deadline by 14 seconds when trying to sign him from Sporting Lisbon last month.

It meant FIFA withheld the International Transfer Certificate for the Portugal international and since then Leicester have been preparing an appeal.

A FIFA spokesman confirmed to Press Association Sport: "The Football Association has requested a formal decision of the single judge of the Players Status Committee be authorised to request the International Transfer Certificate for the player Adrien Silva outside the registration period and register him with Leicester City.

"The matter is currently pending and therefore we are not in a position to comment further."

The single judge usually makes a decision within 30 days following the receipt of a valid request meaning Silva's saga could have a resolution by the end of next month.

Without the ITC, Silva will not be registered as a City player until the next transfer window opens in January.

The 28-year-old is currently not allowed to train with the Foxes, although has been working with the fitness coaches at their Belvoir Drive training ground.

Source: PA

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Feature England

England's Ashes selection: Talking points...

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.