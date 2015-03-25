 
  1. Football
  2. Swansea City

Fernando Llorente suffers broken arm and will miss start of season

31 July 2017 06:08

Swansea striker Fernando Llorente will miss the start of the new Premier League season with a broken arm.

Llorente suffered the fracture in a cycling accident while he was on holiday during the summer break and is set to miss the opening two games.

Swansea start their season at Southampton on August 12 before hosting Manchester United the following weekend.

"Fernando's rehabilitating individually - he has not joined the team training yet," head coach Paul Clement told the official Swansea website.

"But assuming all goes well, we anticipate that happening in the next 10 days.

"I think it is unlikely he will be involved in the first couple of games, but his return will not be long after that.

"The most important thing is that we get the arm right.

"You don't want him to re-fracture it and then end up with Fernando needing surgery, because a six-week injury can then become a six-month injury."

Spain international Llorente was Swansea's top scorer last season with 15 goals following his £5million move from Sevilla.

The 32-year-old World Cup winner was the subject of an approach in January from Chelsea, managed by his former Juventus boss Antonio Conte.

And Llorente has been consistently linked with the Premier League champions during the summer transfer window.

Source: PA

