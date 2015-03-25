Fernando Llorente does not think Tottenham's Wembley frustration will continue

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has called for calm despite the team's disappointing start to the season at Wembley.

Spurs are yet to win in three league matches at their new home after Sunday's 0-0 draw against Swansea followed a draw against Burnley and defeat to Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino's players appeared to have lifted their Wembley curse by beating Borussia Dortmund there in the Champions League on Wednesday.

But they failed to break through Swansea's disciplined back-line, meaning they have now dropped seven points already at home this term after going unbeaten at White Hart Lane in the league last season.

Llorente, who was unable to instigate a winner after coming off the bench to face his former club, believes Spurs will eventually get it right under the arch.

"Games like today can happen because one team defends with a lot of players and defends well. It can happen," Llorente said.

"All the games will not happen like today. If Harry Kane scores when the ball touches the post we are speaking about other things. We have to continue to work and nothing more.

"Winning at Wembley is very important. In the beginning we have found some difficulties but we have to continue to work in this way.

"On Wednesday we played a very good match here and this is the way forward for us."

Swansea rode their luck by surviving three strong penalty claims. Martin Olsson blocked Toby Alderweireld's run into the box before handling a loose ball, while Jordan Ayew clipped Serge Aurier late on.

But Paul Clement's side were also disciplined in defence and they are now unbeaten in four away fixtures this season.

"The manager has made us a very compact team. It may sound pretty basic but he has given us the simple directions we need on the pitch," Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski told the official club website.

"It has paid off particularly in the away games. We have three clean sheets in those matches, so we are very pleased with that."

Source: PA

