Ferdinand accuses United players of 'lacking professionalism' after Basel loss

23 November 2017 01:24

Rio Ferdinand accused Manchester United of "lacking professionalism" as they slumped to a 1-0 loss at Basel in the Champions League.

The defeat in Switzerland is unlikely to prevent Jose Mourinho's side reaching the last-16 stage.

But it was still a setback to the Red Devils and their Portuguese boss.

And former United captain Ferdinand criticised the display, particularly the second-half showing which followed a promising start from the visitors.

Ferdinand said on BT Sport: "I t's what you wouldn't really associate with a Jose Mourinho team - and that's lacking professionalism.

"I think second half they lacked that discipline.

"How many times, wave after wave of attack getting beyond the Manchester United midfield - it just wasn't good enough second half."

Source: PA

