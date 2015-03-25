 
Fenerbahce reportedly claim they came 'very close' to signing Diego Costa

07 September 2017 10:24

Fenerbahce have reportedly claimed they came "very close" to signing Diego Costa from Chelsea ahead of the Turkish transfer window closing on Friday.

The Istanbul-based club were pursuing a loan deal for Costa, according to reports in Turkey, but manager Aykut Kocaman indicated that had fallen through.

Costa, 28, is yet to return to Chelsea for the new season, having remained in Brazil in a bid to force a move to Atletico Madrid. Atletico's transfer ban means the Spain forward cannot join them until January at the earliest.

Now Fenerbahce are said to have been negotiating to bring him to their Sukru Saracoglu stadium.

"The transfer of Diego Costa was very close. But then the result was negative," Kocaman said, quoted by local media including CNN's Turkish website.

Source: PA

